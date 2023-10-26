Open Menu

BRT Red Line Project Delayed, PPP Sindh General Secretary Demands Action

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi has expressed his concern over the slowness in the construction of the BRT Red Line project, a key mass transit project in Karachi

In a statement issued on Thursday, Senator Mehdi said that the pace of work on the project has slowed down since the term of the elected government of Sindh expired and the caretaker provincial government came into existence.

He added that the people living in the vicinity of the BRT Red Line corridor, including Old Sabzi Market, Hassan Square, Gulshan Iqbal, Baitul Mukaram Masjid, Nipa Chowrangi, Karachi University, Mosimayat, and Safora Goth, are facing hardships due to the slow progress of the project.

Senator Mehdi demanded that the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh personally visit the BRT project site and expedite the work on the Red Line Project. He also demanded that the Caretaker Chief Minister should direct to improve traffic management in the areas affected by the construction work and minimize the hardships of the people.

