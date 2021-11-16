UrduPoint.com

BRT Red, Yellow, Orange Line Projects Initiated For Karachiites, PA Informed

Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sindh Assembly on Tuesday was informed that the provincial department of transport had started various projects including BRT red, yellow and orange lines to provide cheap and better traveling facilities to the people of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Assembly on Tuesday was informed that the provincial department of transport had started various projects including BRT red, yellow and orange lines to provide cheap and better traveling facilities to the people of the city.

Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Awais Qadir Shah, during questions and answers hour, said that BRT yellow line project would be implemented soon. He said that the yellow line would run from Dawood Chowrangi, Korangi to Naumaish Chowrangi via Korangi Raod, Shah-e-Faisal and Shahra-e-Quaideen. It was a 22 km project.

He said that BRT red line 26.6 km project would cover Model colony to Naumaish via University road.

He said that a modern bio-gas plant would also be installed on ppp mode at Landhi.

Awais Shah said that BRT orange line 3.

88 km project would start from town municipal administration office of orange town to Jinnah university for women nazimabad.

He said that another project was of intra-district people bus service for Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benaziabad.

Replying to a question, he said that his department was not involved in any agreement with Chinese company.

Replying to another question, he said that Rs241 million had been earmarked for the construction of a wall around the Karachi Circular Railway.

Answering a question, the Transport Minister said that there was no scheme to start any shuttle service in Karachi.

When the Minister was asked whether any appointment was made during the 2018-19 in his department, he said that no appointment was made.

Later, the PA also passed a resolution.

