BRT resumes Zu Express bus service for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) TransPeshawar on Monday resumed BRT Zu Express bus services ER-10 and ER-12 for the convenience of students of Peshawar University and educational institutes in the Hayatabad area.

According to an official release issued here, the ER-10 bus service would start at 7 a.m.

from Kohat Adda. It would set down passengers of the University of Peshawar at 7:15, Mall of Hayatabad at 7:35, and Hospital Chowk at 7:55.

Similarly, the ER-12 bus service would start from Shah Alam at 7 a.m. The passengers of Khyber Bazaar, University of Peshawar, and Mall of Hayatabad would alight from the bus at 7:15, 7:35 and 7:55 respectively.