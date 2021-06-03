UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT Security Teams, Law Enforcers Conduct Joint Security Drills

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:30 PM

BRT security teams, law enforcers conduct joint security drills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The law enforcing departments and security teams of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has conducted joint security drills on Thursday in order to be prepared for dealing with any security threat to human life and the bus service.

Spokesman Trans Peshawar said the exercises were being conducted to effectively deal with any unexpected and untoward incident.

He said the drills were being jointly conducted by the security teams of BRT, police, rescue teams and Pakistan Army personnel.

The BRT was an international-standard project and its security was the prime priority of its management.

The Spokesman informed the security drills were being carried out at the main terminal of the BRT, central office and various bus stations of the service.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Army Police

Recent Stories

Strong winds upturn training-jet at Islamabad airp ..

9 minutes ago

Fourth trilateral FMs of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

34 minutes ago

China launches new meteorological satellite

36 minutes ago

An exquisite design of NOTE 10 Pro winning hearts ..

44 minutes ago

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is taking pra ..

49 minutes ago

Matric, Intermediate exams will begin after July 1 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.