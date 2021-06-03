BRT security teams, law enforcers conduct joint security drills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The law enforcing departments and security teams of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has conducted joint security drills on Thursday in order to be prepared for dealing with any security threat to human life and the bus service.

Spokesman Trans Peshawar said the exercises were being conducted to effectively deal with any unexpected and untoward incident.

He said the drills were being jointly conducted by the security teams of BRT, police, rescue teams and Pakistan Army personnel.

The BRT was an international-standard project and its security was the prime priority of its management.

The Spokesman informed the security drills were being carried out at the main terminal of the BRT, central office and various bus stations of the service.