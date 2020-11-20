BRT service continues unabated: Spokesman

The spokesman of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Friday said the bus service was fully operational and teams of experts and engineers were always there to cope with any emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The spokesman of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Friday said the bus service was fully operational and teams of experts and engineers were always there to cope with any emergency.

In a statement issued here the spokesman said that BRT buses were plying on all their designated routes without any decrease in the number of buses, adding that alternate buses and experts always remain on standby to respond and replace any bus in case of emergency.

He clarified that any fault in the operation and its correction should not be considered an extraordinary thing.