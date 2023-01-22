UrduPoint.com

BRT Service Launching Super Express Route

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BRT service launching super express route

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar is launching a Super Express Route from tomorrow (Monday) January 23, 2022.

According to a spokesperson of TransPeshawar, operator of the Zu Peshawar, the Super Express service Route (XER-15 would be operated from Chamkani to Mall of Hayatabad and take only 30 minutes.

After the passage of every 12 minutes, a bus will leave from platform No.1 at Chamkani station and will stop at Sardar Ghari, Malik Saad Shaheed, University of Peshawar and Mall of Peshawar stations.

The service will operate from Chamkani at 7:30 A.M till 3:20 P.M while from the Mall of Hayatabad it will operate from 8:10 A.M till 4:00 P.M. The service is introduced while keeping in view the crowd of commuters at peak hours. The service will remain active for days a week from Monday till Friday.

The spokesperson said that the operation of the service will save the precious time of commuters and minimize crowed in the service.

