BRT service provides great respite to people with state of art facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially those residing in the provincial capital have taken a sigh of relief with the launching of ZU Peshawar which is a significantly faster, safer and more environment friendly transport system.

The number of passengers has increased in BRT due to its state of the art facilities including air-condition and comfortable seating arrangements and they were indebted to the government for launching such unique and useful project for facilitating people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, who have long been waiting for such wonderful transport facility.

"The Bus Rapid Transit System Peshawar is really a gift for people of the province as it has helped people get rid of old buses, expensive taxis and provided the most comfortable and safe journey mode," Shafqatullah Khan an employee said.

Earlier, he said he had to spend Rs 200 to reach his office by tax in the Firdous area, while now after launching the BRT service, only Rs50 is spent on a daily basis.

"Above all, Zu Peshawar runs a fleet of low-emission, electric-hybrid buses with dedicated lanes to reduce congestion and is improving people's lives in the city," Ehsanullah, another resident remarked.

While a female commuter opined that she was very impressed by the security system on the bus and stations, adding this step had helped a great deal in eliminating theft and harassment issues.

Spokesman of the BRT service said that Bus Rapid Transit System Peshawar is known for its exemplary services in the provincial capital, adding it was also the Pakistan first 3rd Generation BRT system equipped with all modern facilities.

With 158 Hybrid Buses the service runs 16 hours daily from 6am to 10pm and added that due to Covid 19 restrictions and its effects till now on an average more than 160,000 people commute on daily basis.

He said service was equally facilitating and encouraging safe mobility of females, kids and transgenders.

He said the service was stretched to almost every nook and corner of the city with 30 stations on the main corridor and five operational feeder routes.

Moreover, Zu Peshawar had well-lit stations, priority facilities for women and the elderly and step-free access for people with disabilities.

Moreover, the BRT provides sidewalks, bike lanes, and a unique bicycle sharing system for University of Peshawar and the Hayatabad area and such initiatives are promoting a healthy lifestyle.