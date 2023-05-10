UrduPoint.com

BRT Service Suspended

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BRT service suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The authorities have suspended the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Wednesday after PTI workers came out on roads to protest the arrest of their leader, Imran Khan in a corruption case the other day.

In a notification, the BRT authorities said the service has been temporarily suspended to protect its buses from damage by the protestors.

The BRT authorities asked the passengers to leave the BRT stations and extend complete assistance to the BRT staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

