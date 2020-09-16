BRT service suspended temporarily

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has been suspended temporarily after the recent fire incident in two buses to ensure safety of Passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has been suspended temporarily after the recent fire incident in two buses to ensure safety of Passengers.

The BRT spokesman said the decision was taken after the recent fire incident in two buses.

He said the management would inspect condition of all buses while teams have been formed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The bus service would be restored after complete clearness as safety of passengers was top priority. The decision was taken in the best interest of the passengers.