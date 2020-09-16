UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT Service Suspended Temporarily

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

BRT service suspended temporarily

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has been suspended temporarily after the recent fire incident in two buses to ensure safety of Passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has been suspended temporarily after the recent fire incident in two buses to ensure safety of Passengers.

The BRT spokesman said the decision was taken after the recent fire incident in two buses.

He said the management would inspect condition of all buses while teams have been formed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The bus service would be restored after complete clearness as safety of passengers was top priority. The decision was taken in the best interest of the passengers.

Related Topics

Fire All Best Top

Recent Stories

Children of UAE Frontline Healthcare Heroes eligib ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing Refutes Claims Shenzhen Zhenhua Gathers Da ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Ports’ Smart Container Initiative to c ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief Says World Needs Vaccine Against Coronavi ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain criticize previous govts fo ..

2 minutes ago

Insufficient FAA Oversight, Boeing Faulty Assumpti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.