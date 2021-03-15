UrduPoint.com
BRT Service Temporarily Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:54 PM

BRT service temporarily suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service is suspended temporarily on Monday due to protest of Qingqi (Ricksha) drivers.

The ricksha drivers blocked the BRT rood at Malik Saad station Firdos and was temporarily suspended and as a result of which passengers were taken off the bus.

The protestors reached the BRT corridor and stood in front of the bus due to which the service was temporarily suspended. The service was restored immediately after the protest ended.

More Stories From Pakistan

