BRT service to be restored soon; all buses under warranty: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Spokesman of Trans Peshawar here Thursday clarified that all buses of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) were under warranty and no compromise would be made on the safety of passengers.

In a statement here, he said the experts of manufacturing company were reviewing all technical aspects of the buses and were being rechecked to ensure safety of the citizens.

He said BRT service would soon be resumed after completion of its technical clearance.

He said the service had been temporarily suspended for safety of passengers and company after fire incidents.

BRT was a highly successful project as evident from an overwhelming response of people during last one month, he concluded.