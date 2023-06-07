BRT service to continue routine operation: Spokesman

The spokesman of Trans-Peshawar on Wednesday said that the provincial government has released Rs 344 million to a private company which was operating the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service and now the bus service would continue as usual

He said that the provincial government had paid half of the arrears to the private company in response to its letter after which the company assured to run the routine operation of BRT without closure.

It is to mention here that the private company had sent a letter to the provincial government warning to stop the BRT service on June 7 in case of non-payment of its Rs 750 million dues against the service.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) being a main sponsor of the project also took notice of the issue and urged the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to investigate the non-payment issue involving the BRT project and take prompt action to get it resolved to minimize any negative financial impact on the project, citizens of Peshawar and the provincial government, revealed the letter available with this agency.