PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service would remain operational during Eid holidays for the convenience of masses.

According to the spokesman here on Monday, BRT service would continue as per normal routine and time, however, on July 21 the service at central and feeder routes would start from 10 a.m.