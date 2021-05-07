BRT service to remain suspended from May 8 to 16: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit service would remain temporarily suspended from May 8 to May 16 on Eid ul Fitr holidays as part of measure to prevent corona spread and keep the movement of masses minimum.

The spokesman of BRT said that both the bus as well as Zu Bicycle service would remain suspended due to government measures to prevent possible coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department in a statement issued here said that there would be a complete ban on inter-provincial, inter-district and intra city transport on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr from May 8 to May 16.

It said that private vehicles, taxis and rickshaws would be exempted from the ban but with 50 per cent passengers, adding that Medical emergency and freight vehicles would also be exempted from the ban.

All terminals would remain closed from May 8 to May 16, 2021 and strict legal action would be taken against violators, it warned.