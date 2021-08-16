UrduPoint.com

BRT Service To Remain Suspended On 9th, 10th Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:12 PM

The Bus Rapid Transit service would remain suspended on 9th and 10th of Muharram due to Ashura, said the spokesman of BRT here Monday

The government has already announced public holiday on the two days of Ashura.

