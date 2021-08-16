BRT Service To Remain Suspended On 9th, 10th Muharram
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit service would remain suspended on 9th and 10th of Muharram due to Ashura, said the spokesman of BRT here Monday.
The government has already announced public holiday on the two days of Ashura.