BRT Service To Remain Suspended On 9th & 10th Muharram

Published July 26, 2023

The bus service of Zu Peshawar (BRT) will remain suspended on 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram, said a spokesperson of the service here on Wednesday

She said that the bus service will also remain suspended on all feeder routes. Similarly, Zu Bicycle Sharing System will remain suspended on 9th Muharram. It will remain operational on 10th Muharram.

