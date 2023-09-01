BRT service to remain suspended on Friday due to repair in IT, corridor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service will remain suspended in Peshawar on Friday from 10:00 a.m. due to repair work in its IT system and corridor.

According to a statement issued by a spokesman of BRT here, "The BRT's whole operation is connected with IT so it is impossible to run the bus service while conducting some repair work in the system.

" "All the services of BRT including its corridor and all the feeder routes will remain closed on Friday," adds the statement.

"However, soon after the completion of the repair, the service will be resumed in the whole city at the earliest," it continued.