UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT Services Started With 128 Buses Out Of Total 220; Work On Cycle Track Under Process: Assembly Told

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:21 PM

BRT services started with 128 buses out of total 220; work on cycle track under process: Assembly told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that out of total 220 buses in phase-one, the provincial government has received 128 buses so far and started the services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that out of total 220 buses in phase-one, the provincial government has received 128 buses so far and started the services.

During the question hour session, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Bangash told the House that work on cycle track alongside the BRT project is still under process where 360 cycles would be made available the commuters.

He said that the cycle track is 25 kilometers long with 3 kilometers elevated section, adding that work on 9016.5 meter track is completed out of total 23,133 meters. He said that due to railways crossing and congested places at different section of the track the work is hampering.

To a question, he said that the government has recruited 60 officials for the project.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Greenpeace Netherlands to Sue Dutch Gov't Over KLM ..

2 minutes ago

Dining in restaurants may increase COVID-19 spread ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves establishment of Polytechn ..

3 minutes ago

National consultative meeting on COVID-19 vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Young lawyer strangulated to death, husband arrest ..

15 minutes ago

Razak lauds Pak, China development agreement for R ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.