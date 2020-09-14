BRT services started with 128 buses out of total 220; work on cycle track under process: Assembly told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that out of total 220 buses in phase-one, the provincial government has received 128 buses so far and started the services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that out of total 220 buses in phase-one, the provincial government has received 128 buses so far and started the services.

During the question hour session, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Bangash told the House that work on cycle track alongside the BRT project is still under process where 360 cycles would be made available the commuters.

He said that the cycle track is 25 kilometers long with 3 kilometers elevated section, adding that work on 9016.5 meter track is completed out of total 23,133 meters. He said that due to railways crossing and congested places at different section of the track the work is hampering.

To a question, he said that the government has recruited 60 officials for the project.