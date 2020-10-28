BRT starts 16 hours a day uninterrupted service: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, a milestone project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, is plying uninterrupted buses 16 hours a day for facilitation of the commuters and to provide them quality, safe, economical, and reliable transport service.

The daily services of BRT commence from 6 am and lasts up till 10 pm, said the spokesperson of the project here Wednesday adding that public feedback on the service is exceptional as they were sick and tired of the outdated private transport system.

He said Peshawar being the economic and tourist hub of KPK is home to millions of people and the addition of BRT in the provincial capital would facilitate thousands of local people on daily basis.

The spokesperson stated that BRT service operates according to its operational plan while a few buses have been kept on standby to cater any unforeseen activity, adding that the buses after successfully completing their trips according to the plan are being cleaned again in their layover time.

He said the objective to clean the buses during layover time is to facilitate citizens by serving them with a neat and clean environment. Citizens must not endorse any speculative, misleading, false, or fake news. Moreover, the department is working tirelessly day and night to ensure smooth execution of operations.