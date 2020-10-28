UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT Starts 16 Hours A Day Uninterrupted Service: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

BRT starts 16 hours a day uninterrupted service: Spokesman

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, a milestone project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, is plying uninterrupted buses 16 hours a day for facilitation of the commuters and to provide them quality, safe, economical, and reliable transport service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, a milestone project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, is plying uninterrupted buses 16 hours a day for facilitation of the commuters and to provide them quality, safe, economical, and reliable transport service.

The daily services of BRT commence from 6 am and lasts up till 10 pm, said the spokesperson of the project here Wednesday adding that public feedback on the service is exceptional as they were sick and tired of the outdated private transport system.

He said Peshawar being the economic and tourist hub of KPK is home to millions of people and the addition of BRT in the provincial capital would facilitate thousands of local people on daily basis.

The spokesperson stated that BRT service operates according to its operational plan while a few buses have been kept on standby to cater any unforeseen activity, adding that the buses after successfully completing their trips according to the plan are being cleaned again in their layover time.

He said the objective to clean the buses during layover time is to facilitate citizens by serving them with a neat and clean environment. Citizens must not endorse any speculative, misleading, false, or fake news. Moreover, the department is working tirelessly day and night to ensure smooth execution of operations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hub From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

22 minutes ago

UK County of Nottinghamshire to Enter Highest Tier ..

45 seconds ago

Two boys drown in river Ravi

46 seconds ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to former Excise DG ..

49 seconds ago

US Charg d'affaires pays homage to Quaid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.