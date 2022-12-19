BRT to be redesigned for connecting Edhi Line with Green Line: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday informed that BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi Line will be connected with the Green Line

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday informed that BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi Line will be connected with the Green Line.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL) was tasked with redesigning the Orange Line of Bus Rapid Transport project- named after Abdul Sattar Edhi- for ensuring its connectivity with the Green Line, the minister informed the Sindh Assembly while talking on a call attention notice.

The orange line is the shortest route among all BRT lines with a length of 3.88km stretched between Orangi and Nazimabad areas containing four stations from Town Municipal Administration Office Orangi Town to Jinnah University for Women, Karachi near Matriculation board Office in Nazimabad area of the metropolis.

Abdul Sattar Edhi line was operating successfully and a large number of commuters were taking benefit of the project, he said. However, the line was not as crowded as the People's Bus Service.

The Green Line is an 18km long bus way having 22 stations that provides connectivity between Numaish Chowrangi and Surjani Town areas.

Sharjeel Memon said that connecting the Orange Line with the artery structure of the BRT would further facilitate the citizens. SIDCL was instructed to redesign the Orange Line to connect it with the Green Line, he added.

The public transport system is being improved not only in Karachi but also in the entire province and the transport department was working day and night on public transport projects to bring a visible change in public transport sector, he said.