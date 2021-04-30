UrduPoint.com
BRT To Remain Suspended On Weekends: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

BRT to remain suspended on weekends: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :In a bid to contain further spread of coronavirus and following guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the authorities of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) have decided to keep the service suspended on Saturdays and Sundays.

Spokesman Trans Peshawar in a media statement said the BRT service would remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays till further order in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. The service, he said, would resume on Monday.

He urged the general public to take the third wave of coronavirus very seriously and while traveling into BRT service adopt all precautionary measures and SOPs prescribed by the government.

More Stories From Pakistan

