BRT to soon acquire 66 new buses to accommodate extra passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The number of buses running on different routes of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has fallen short to cope with growing numbers of passengers, prompting the BRT management to acquire more vehicles to accommodate the extra number of passengers.

According to the BRT management, the current fleet of BRT that consisted of 158 buses was falling short to cope with increasing numbers of passengers on different routes, and the passengers, especially the women, were facing difficulties in having space for traveling in BRT service.

On the BRT route from Lahore Terminal to Hayatabad a great rush of people could be seen where the passengers, particularly the women, were facing difficulties in finding a sitting space to reach their destinations.

The growing number of passengers was also sometimes causing a disorder inside the stations and buses.

The BRT management said the crowd of passengers at six BRT stations including Karkhano Market, Hayatabad, Saddar Bazar, Dabgari, Malak Saad, and Lahore Terminal sometime besides creating disorder was also causing difficulties for the passengers.

It said to rectify the situation, the management has decided to acquire 62 more buses on an urgent basis for BRT after which the number of total buses would reach 220.

It said the management was also mulling to open more routes for BRT service to benefit an extra number of people.