PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The TransPeshawar spokesperson has clarified that every bus of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar is sanitized 15 to 20 times a day.

Talking to media men, he said for the protection of the citizens from Coronavirus and providing safe travel facility and safe journey is the top priority of the organization. Every BRT bus was sanitized after starting and ending the trip.

Fulfill civic duty and make it mandatory to use a mask, he informed. No one was allowed to use BRT without a mask, he said. BRT also sanitized all stations of Peshawar on a daily basis.

He said each station had a proper guideline for the passengers in Pashto, urdu and English languages so that they could have a safe journey. It is mandatory that each of the passengers use a face mask before reaching in the perimeters of various stations, he informed.