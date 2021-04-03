UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRT's Buses Sanitize 15 To 20 Times A Day: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:54 PM

BRT's buses sanitize 15 to 20 times a day: Spokesperson

The TransPeshawar spokesperson has clarified that every bus of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar is sanitized 15 to 20 times a day.

Talking to media men, he said for the protection of the citizens from Coronavirus and providing safe travel facility and safe journey is the top priority of the organization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The TransPeshawar spokesperson has clarified that every bus of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar is sanitized 15 to 20 times a day.

Talking to media men, he said for the protection of the citizens from Coronavirus and providing safe travel facility and safe journey is the top priority of the organization. Every BRT bus was sanitized after starting and ending the trip.

Fulfill civic duty and make it mandatory to use a mask, he informed. No one was allowed to use BRT without a mask, he said. BRT also sanitized all stations of Peshawar on a daily basis.

He said each station had a proper guideline for the passengers in Pashto, urdu and English languages so that they could have a safe journey. It is mandatory that each of the passengers use a face mask before reaching in the perimeters of various stations, he informed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Media All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New building of Nasir Bagh PS to ensure good housi ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 1573, 600 fine imposed across Multan division: ..

2 minutes ago

Forests Deptt plants saplings at 5000 kanals priva ..

2 minutes ago

Seven deaths in UK among AstraZeneca jab recipient ..

2 minutes ago

2403 new cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths repor ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico Probes Murder of 8 People Beheaded in Count ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.