BRT's Daily Number Of Commuters Exceeds 329,000: Spokesperson
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The number of people travelling on BRT Peshawar daily has exceeded 329,000, said the spokesperson of Trans Peshawar.
She said that on January 15, 2024, the highest number of passengers was recorded on BRT, adding that the swelling number of passengers daily was a testament to public confidence in the service.
Currently, 244 buses are playing on different BRT routes, she informed and added that some miscreants pelted stones on BRT buses and caused damages.
She said due to the inevitable maintenance and repair of the damaged buses some six buses were sent to the workshop which increased the rush of passengers on the existing buses.
The BRT management urged passengers to cooperate with the organization in stopping the evil elements from damaging public property.
