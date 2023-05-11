Brussels bangs with street protest against forthcoming G-20 summit in IIOJK

A massive protest camp was staged on Thursday at the European headquarters, in Belgium's Brussels city against India's announcement of holding the G-20 meeting in Srinagar city of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) : A massive protest camp was staged on Thursday at the European headquarters, in Belgium's Brussels city against India's announcement of holding the G-20 meeting in Srinagar city of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) organized this protest in front of European External Action Service (European Ministry of Foreign Affairs), said a message, released to media here.

Among the organizers and participants of the protest camp are Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed, senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Siddique, Pakistani intellectual Rao Mustajab, senior leader of PPP Belgium Malik Ajmal and other personalities former member of Brussels parliament Dr Manzoor Zahoor, political and social activists Shazia Aslam, Fareed Khan, Saleem Ahmad, Zaheer Zahid, Mahar Nadeem and Raja Abdul Qayyum.

A number of children were also present on the occasion in order to express their solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and convey their extreme dislike against Indian brutal actions in the occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, several Europeans passing by the protest camp questioned the purpose of the camp to which the organizers explained the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said that the Occupied Kashmir is part of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and holding an international event in a disputed territory is a violation of the UN Charter and international norms.

He said that G-20 countries should be aware of disputed status of land of Jammu and Kashmir. They should also know that by holding an international event in Srinagar, the capital of occupied Kashmir, the Indian occupation authorities cannot change the disputed status of the territory.

Ali Raza Syed said, Kashmiris have grave concerns on India's decision to hold the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 22-24 May this year.

Chair of KC-EU said, the reality of disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be replaced by holding this G20 meeting in Srinagar. In order to end the disputed status, it is necessary to accept the rights of the people of Kashmir and to find out a peaceful and acceptable solution to the problem.

He said, through such attempt, India wants to continue its illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir but fact is that Kashmir's problem is an internationally recognized issue and international law and UN Security Council resolutions are still viable in the context.

By strongly rejecting the Indian action, Chairman of KC-EU Ali Raza reminds the world that Jammu and Kashmir is an issue that has been on the UNSC's agenda for more than seven decades.

Chairman of KC-EU accused India of disregarding the UN Security Council resolutions and violating the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Ali Raza Syed demanded that International community specially the G20 member nations should be aware of continuous killings of the people of the occupied part of this land by the Indian occupation forces.

International community including European Union should play its suitable role for just and peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, Chair of KC-EU demanded.