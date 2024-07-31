Open Menu

Brussels Photo Exhibition Highlights Kashmir's Plight In IIOJK

Published July 31, 2024

The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels has organized a week-long photo exhibition to shed light on the suffering of the innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), as part of the observance of Yaum-e-Istehsaal Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels has organized a week-long photo exhibition to shed light on the suffering of the innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), as part of the observance of Yaum-e-Istehsaal Kashmir.

Hosted by the embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, the exhibition invites everyone to visit and show solidarity with the people of IIOJK. It serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing conflict and India's actions that violate United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The photo exhibition provides a visual narrative of the struggles and hardships faced by the people of IIOJK under occupation. Through compelling images, the exhibition seeks to raise awareness about the human rights violations and the urgent need for international intervention to ensure justice and peace in the region.

Ambassador Amna Baloch, during her inaugural address, emphasized the significance of Yaum-e-Istehsaal Kashmir as a day of solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

She reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

"This exhibition is a testament to our commitment to bringing the plight of the Kashmiri people to the forefront of international attention. It is crucial that the world recognizes and acts upon the injustices being perpetrated in IIOJK," she stated.

