Brutal Acid Attack Took Lives Of Mother And Her Daughter
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A mother and her daughter died in a brutal acid attack in Rohilanawali,here on Saturday.
According to police sources,a group of relatives stormed the home of the victims around 2 am and doused five family members with acid when they were sleeping in the courtyard.
The attack left the family in a dire condition as three persons including Sawera Bibi (20),her mother Kalsoom Bibi, and a young granddaughter sustained critical burns and being shifted to the burn unit for treatment.
Sawaira Bibi,who had been fighting for her life,died a week ago from severe injuries and her mother has also died,unable to recover from the burns that covered much of her body.
Police concerned arrested the perpetrators after registering a case against them.
The acid attack had left five members of the same family injured,and while two have died, others continue to receive medical care,the sources stated.
