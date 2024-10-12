Open Menu

Brutal Acid Attack Took Lives Of Mother And Her Daughter

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Brutal acid attack took lives of mother and her daughter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A mother and her daughter died in a brutal acid attack in Rohilanawali,here on Saturday.

According to police sources,a group of relatives stormed the home of the victims around 2 am and doused five family members with acid when they were sleeping in the courtyard.

The attack left the family in a dire condition as three persons including Sawera Bibi (20),her mother Kalsoom Bibi, and a young granddaughter sustained critical burns and being shifted to the burn unit for treatment.

Sawaira Bibi,who had been fighting for her life,died a week ago from severe injuries and her mother has also died,unable to recover from the burns that covered much of her body.

Police concerned arrested the perpetrators after registering a case against them.

The acid attack had left five members of the same family injured,and while two have died, others continue to receive medical care,the sources stated.

More Stories From Pakistan