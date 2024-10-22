Brutal attack on transgenders in Mardan condemned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The legal aid committee (LAC) of “Da Hawwa Lur”, (Hawwa’s daughter) on Tuesday strongly condemned a brutal attack on transgender individuals in district Mardan resulting in the death of a transgender and serious injury to another.

In a statement issued here, the LAC termed it a heinous and inhumane act and demanded swift justice for the victims and their loved ones.

The committee expressed solidarity with the transgender community and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of marginalized individuals.

It urged the government and law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this heinous crime, ensure protection and support for the transgender community and implement policies and laws addressing systemic violence and discrimination.