Brutal killing of APS students never be forgotten: Qalandar Lodhi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Monday said even after the passage of five years, the whole nation mourns the brutal killing of innocent students of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar

He said this while addressing an annual parents day ceremony of a private school here.

The minister said Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out the attack on APS and killed innocent students which would never be forgotten. The incident bonded the whole nation against terrorism, after which brave forces eradicated the menace of terrorism from the country.

Talking about the importance of education, Qalandar Khan Lodhi said despite limited resources the provincial government was playing a vital role for the development of education sector, adding no society could excel without the development of education and that there was a need to focus on quality education to meet the challenges of the modern era.

The minister also stressed upon the parents for polio vaccination and said they must immunize their children and cooperate with anti-polio teams.

Hazara university also organized a memorial reference regarding APS incident to pay tribute to the martyrs of the APS.

Head of the Pakistan Studies department Dr. Manzoor Elahi on the occasion said the incident had left a great lesson for the nation, i.e., to strengthen faith on Allah.