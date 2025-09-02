Brutal killing of lawyer in Charsadda: KP Assembly refers case to committee

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has handed over the case of the brutal killing of a lawyer in Charsadda at the hands of the police to the Standing Committee on Home Department, directing it to submit a report within fifteen days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has handed over the case of the brutal killing of a lawyer in Charsadda at the hands of the police to the Standing Committee on Home Department, directing it to submit a report within fifteen days.

During Monday’s session, PML-N member Sobia Shahid said that four days ago, a young lawyer named Asim Shah Advocate was brutally killed by an SHO during a jirga (tribal meeting) at a guesthouse. The police fled the scene, and the SHO later returned with heavy force, injured his own constables to fabricate a story, and illegally detained the victim’s family. She demanded the immediate arrest of SHO Bahramand, who is freely roaming despite the FIR against him.

Government member Khalid Khan strongly condemned the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry, highlighting public concern in Charsadda. Provincial Minister Fazal Shakoor proposed either handing the case to the Home Committee or forming a judicial commission, emphasizing both sides should get a fair hearing.

Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah labeled the incident worse than terrorism and stressed the urgency of restoring public trust in the police. Law Minister Aftab Alam noted that although the police have sacrificed a lot for peace, this incident was disturbing. He cited a similar case in Kohat where the responsible officer was arrested and dismissed.

In the Charsadda case, he expressed surprise at the police version, questioning why there was firing inside the house when the armed individuals were allegedly outside. He proposed a time-bound investigation. The IG Police has appointed CPO Maroof Khan as the inquiry officer.

The Speaker later referred the matter to the Standing Committee.

Meanwhile, Minority MPA Suresh Kumar raised a "Call Attention Notice" regarding the unfair implementation of a 2% quota for minority students in medical colleges. He said that instead of giving 2% of total seats, authorities only allocate two general seats and four self-financed seats, violating government policy. Similar discrimination was reported at Islamia College University.

Minister for Higher education Mena Khan Afridi clarified that medical colleges don't fall under the Higher Education Department’s jurisdiction but confirmed that the department is committed to implementing the 2% quota across colleges. He added that Islamia College's Syndicate has approved this, and the University of Peshawar.

The Assembly passed two amendment bills namely Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Books Registration Amendment Bill Introduced by Law Minister Aftab Alam.

The bill is aimed to bring digital, cable, and social media advertisements under legal regulation and allows newspaper declarations to be transferred outside the family after ten years.

PPP parliamentary leader Ahmad Kundi criticized the Punjab government’s ban on wheat supply to KP and the cancellation of issued permits. He called it a public-hostile decision causing a surge in flour prices and disturbing demand-supply equilibrium.

He submitted a motion of adjournment, stating this decision has harmed citizens’ fundamental right to food. The motion aims to ensure food security for the province and restore free wheat.