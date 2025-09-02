Open Menu

Brutal Killing Of Lawyer In Charsadda: KP Assembly Refers Case To Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Brutal killing of lawyer in Charsadda: KP Assembly refers case to committee

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has handed over the case of the brutal killing of a lawyer in Charsadda at the hands of the police to the Standing Committee on Home Department, directing it to submit a report within fifteen days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has handed over the case of the brutal killing of a lawyer in Charsadda at the hands of the police to the Standing Committee on Home Department, directing it to submit a report within fifteen days.

During Monday’s session, PML-N member Sobia Shahid said that four days ago, a young lawyer named Asim Shah Advocate was brutally killed by an SHO during a jirga (tribal meeting) at a guesthouse. The police fled the scene, and the SHO later returned with heavy force, injured his own constables to fabricate a story, and illegally detained the victim’s family. She demanded the immediate arrest of SHO Bahramand, who is freely roaming despite the FIR against him.

Government member Khalid Khan strongly condemned the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry, highlighting public concern in Charsadda. Provincial Minister Fazal Shakoor proposed either handing the case to the Home Committee or forming a judicial commission, emphasizing both sides should get a fair hearing.

Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah labeled the incident worse than terrorism and stressed the urgency of restoring public trust in the police. Law Minister Aftab Alam noted that although the police have sacrificed a lot for peace, this incident was disturbing. He cited a similar case in Kohat where the responsible officer was arrested and dismissed.

In the Charsadda case, he expressed surprise at the police version, questioning why there was firing inside the house when the armed individuals were allegedly outside. He proposed a time-bound investigation. The IG Police has appointed CPO Maroof Khan as the inquiry officer.

The Speaker later referred the matter to the Standing Committee.

Meanwhile, Minority MPA Suresh Kumar raised a "Call Attention Notice" regarding the unfair implementation of a 2% quota for minority students in medical colleges. He said that instead of giving 2% of total seats, authorities only allocate two general seats and four self-financed seats, violating government policy. Similar discrimination was reported at Islamia College University.

Minister for Higher education Mena Khan Afridi clarified that medical colleges don't fall under the Higher Education Department’s jurisdiction but confirmed that the department is committed to implementing the 2% quota across colleges. He added that Islamia College's Syndicate has approved this, and the University of Peshawar.

The Assembly passed two amendment bills namely Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Books Registration Amendment Bill Introduced by Law Minister Aftab Alam.

The bill is aimed to bring digital, cable, and social media advertisements under legal regulation and allows newspaper declarations to be transferred outside the family after ten years.

PPP parliamentary leader Ahmad Kundi criticized the Punjab government’s ban on wheat supply to KP and the cancellation of issued permits. He called it a public-hostile decision causing a surge in flour prices and disturbing demand-supply equilibrium.

He submitted a motion of adjournment, stating this decision has harmed citizens’ fundamental right to food. The motion aims to ensure food security for the province and restore free wheat.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

27 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

27 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

15 minutes ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

22 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

22 minutes ago
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

22 minutes ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

22 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

34 minutes ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

22 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

28 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan