Brutal murder; CM Punjab Usman Buzdar for strict punishment to culprits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of brutal murder of two persons in the tribal area and said that the culprits would be brought to justice very soon.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in city on Tuesday night. The meeting held in connection with horrible incident at tribal area of DG Khan wherein the culprits of Ladi gang chopped off body parts of a youngster and allegedly killed him and another person. The meeting was attended by Inspector General Punjab Police and many other senior officers.

Chief Minister Usman ordered early arrest of the murderers involved in the heinous incident. He said that heirs of the slain persons would avail justice as the government would chase the culprits and punished them as per law. Earlier, a video clip of brutal incident of chopping off body parts of a youth surfaced on social media and it caused panic among people.

On this occasion, CM Punjab also reviewed law and order situation across the province.