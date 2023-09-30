Open Menu

Brutal Terrorists Who Play With The Lives Of Innocent People Don't Deserve Any Concession.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2023 | 04:57 PM

Brutal terrorists who play with the lives of innocent people don't deserve any concession.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Absolutely necessary to make a lesson to the beastly "Khawarij"who targeted mosques, processions on the event of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and security forces.Pakistan has a long history in the war against terrorism. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep , 2023) Secretary Information of Muslim League-Q Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the nation fought a long war for peace in Pakistan in which thousands of security forces soldiers and civilians sacrificed their lives, made peace in the country possible.He said that daily new activities by extremists are worrying.

Pakistan has faced enormous challenges in the ongoing war against terrorism, but due to the unity of the nation and complete confidence in its forces, it has achieved significant success in this war and the re-hablitation of the areas in the country which were made no-go areas.He said that tarrorist who play blood holi do not deserve any concession.

He said safe and peaceful Pakistan is the guarantor of a stable Pakistan,In which there is no room for extremism and militancy.

