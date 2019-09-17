Brutal use of law in occupied Kashmir shows dishonesty of Indian government: Amnesty India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Amnesty India has too unveiled the brutal face of Indian government in the occupied Kashmir.In an issued statement on Tuesday, Amnesty India said that more than 40 days have passed of lock down in the occupied Kashmir.Under the laws of administrative house arrest, the process of silencing hundreds and thousands of political leaders, social workers and journalists is continued that is contrary to international standard of human rights.Public safety act has been used several times illegally in the occupied Kashmir.Amnesty India said that they had told in their previous briefing that in what way Indian government is undermining human rights, transparency, accountability and criminal procedure under public safety Act.

Detention order was passed against Farooq Abdullah who was already under house arrest from August 5.Despite the promise of change, brutal use of law against political leaders clearly showed the dishonesty of Indian government.To implement public safety act upon former chief minister of occupied Kashmir Farooq Abdullah is the open violation of law, Amnesty India added.According to amnesty India this step of Indian government is another example of continued human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.