Brutalities against Muslims in the world must be raised collectively: Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Joint effort is a need of the hour at all levels to highlight the brutalities against the Muslims in Palestine , Kashmir & Rohingya, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla said on Friday.

He said that the issues of Palestine and occupied Kashmir are the issue which concern the whole Muslim Ummah and therefore, a joint strategy is required to put an end to the brutalities of the occupied forces and protect rights of the people struggling for their freedom.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Al-Quds Parliament currently visiting Pakistan under the leadership of Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar, President of Al-Quds Parliament here at Parliament House.

Deputy Chairman observed that the issue of Palestine is close to his heart and the Parliament, Government and people of Pakistan feel the pain for their Palestinian brothers.

He said that the Parliament passed a number of resolutions calling for an end to the crises according to the wishes and aspirations of the Palestinians.

He called for an institutional arrangement to effectively highlight the issue at regional and global levels.

However, Mandviwalla observed that the Muslim countries need to forge unity in their ranks and act in a unified manner to peacefully resolve the issue.

Leader of the delegation appreciated the remarks of Deputy Chairman about Palestine issue and agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate for enhanced linkages to further cement the people to people contacts.

He said that Muslims in Palestine, occupied Kashmir and Rohingya are facing many challenges and the Muslim world needs to make joint efforts for peace and stability of those regions.

He also thanked the Parliament, Government and people of Pakistan for continued support to the Palestinian cause.