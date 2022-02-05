Brutalities in Kashmir, a real face of India: Khilji

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Science and Technology Mobeen Khan Khilji on Saturday said that brutalities and human rights violation committed by the Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the real face of India.

Talking to APP here, he said that sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir have given new life to the Kashmir movement. "Sacrifices rendered by the innocent and weaponless people of Kashmir are being acknowledged by the world community," he said and hoped that day is near when Kashmir brethren would get rid of Fascist Indian government.

We stood united with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle, he maintained.