BS Computer Science Program Accredited By NCEAC In UoT

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 10:32 PM

The University of Turbat (UoT) is proud to announce that its BS Computer Science program has been accredited by the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) Pakistan

According to press release issued here on Friday, with this achievement, UoT stands as the only university in the region to offer an NCEAC-accredited computing program.

According to press release issued here on Friday, with this achievement, UoT stands as the only university in the region to offer an NCEAC-accredited computing program.

This prestigious accreditation reflects UoT’s unwavering commitment to maintaining national standards in academic rigor, curriculum relevance, faculty expertise, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Commenting on this milestone, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan stated,“The NCEAC accreditation marks a defining moment in UoT’s journey toward academic excellence. It validates our relentless pursuit of quality education and innovation, empowering our students with the skills needed to excel in an ever-evolving technological landscape", he added.

