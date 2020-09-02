BS exam under UoM in last week of September

(@FahadShabbir)

CHAKDARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of the principals & coordinators of affiliated colleges was held at University of Malakand (UoM) here the other day.

Vice Chancellor, UoM, Prof Dr Gul Zaman chaired the meeting & discussed briefly various issues pertaining to Associate Degree Programs & upcoming BS Examination in the affiliated colleges.

It was decided that the BS examination, 2020 in the affiliated colleges will commence in the last week of September tentatively.

Besides, the VC UoM pledged to extend full support for Associate Degree Programs in the affiliated colleges.

The Meeting was attended by Registrar, UoM, Hayat Ullah Khan, Dr Sehat Ullah, Controller of Examinations, UoM Dr Nasir Rashid, Convener affiliated colleges, UoM Dean of Social Sciences,Prof Dr Arab Naz, Dean of Computer Science and IT, Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad & Deputy Registrar Academics, UoM Dr Fazal Akbar.