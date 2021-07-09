BS Fashion Design work displayed at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Department of Home Economics, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) displayed the final year projects of its first batch of BS Fashion Design, here on Friday.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq was the chief guest at the event, and President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mrs Tehmina Pasha also participated along with Robia Shafiq and Shahida Aftab.

Sixteen students presented their theme-based projects that reflected their creative, aesthetic and artistic skills.

Their themes covered Cubism, Winter Queen, Dancing Fountain, Blue Pottery, Egyptian Art, Hope in Autumn, and various others.

Their source of inspiration varied from top-notch designers like Givenchy, Jean Paul, Dolce & Gabana to art legends like Pablo Picasso. Students worked on different cutline and embellishment techniques that gave the dresses their individuality.

The projects were admired by the guests and visitors.