UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BS Fashion Design Work Displayed At GCWUF

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

BS Fashion Design work displayed at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Department of Home Economics, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) displayed the final year projects of its first batch of BS Fashion Design, here on Friday.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq was the chief guest at the event, and President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mrs Tehmina Pasha also participated along with Robia Shafiq and Shahida Aftab.

Sixteen students presented their theme-based projects that reflected their creative, aesthetic and artistic skills.

Their themes covered Cubism, Winter Queen, Dancing Fountain, Blue Pottery, Egyptian Art, Hope in Autumn, and various others.

Their source of inspiration varied from top-notch designers like Givenchy, Jean Paul, Dolce & Gabana to art legends like Pablo Picasso. Students worked on different cutline and embellishment techniques that gave the dresses their individuality.

The projects were admired by the guests and visitors.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber Women Commerce Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

4 minutes ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

18 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

18 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

18 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

26 minutes ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.