BS in Sports Business Management degree program to help creating healthy environment for sports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Karachi University's BS in Sports Business Management degree program will be helpful in creating a healthy environment for sports activities in Pakistan.

These views were expressed by the Owner and the Chief Executive Officer of the Lahore Qalanders Atif Rana while speaking at the launching ceremony of the KU BS in Sports Business Management on Tuesday.

The newly launched four-year degree program BS in Sports Business Management at the Department of Public Administration of the University of Karachi will be very helpful in creating a healthy environment for sports-related activities in the country.

As this is one of its kinds of degree programs launched in Pakistan, it could be a game changer not only for the youngsters but also for the players and people who are associated with different sports in the country, he said.

He said BS in Sports Business Management degree program has the potential to change the existing environment of different sports in the country and it could also help in overcoming the management issues in different fields of sports.

During his address as a chief guest at the KU Audio Visual Centre, he hoped that whoever took this program would be offered an internship so that they could see things on the ground and positive results could be seen easily.

“During the last 75 years, sports were not taken seriously, but now this field is recognized, which is a good sign. Around 37 different sports are being played in Pakistan and such courses will definitely have an impact on them.”

The owner and CEO of Lahore Qalanders Atif Rana shared that he would try his best to engage an international varsity so that KU students graduating from the KU DPA in this four-year degree course can get an international degree.

Meanwhile, the guest of honor, the GM Productive Line NIKE (Speed Private Limited) Mustafa Yousuf, informed the audience that Pakistan’s sports export is US$409 million annually which can be increased with the help of such degree programs that will be game changer for the country’s economic situation.

Mustafa Yousuf mentioned that Qatar has recently hosted a football world cup and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is planning to have a mega football event and said that Pakistan could also make billions of Dollars by promoting sports events.

He mentioned that we will need professional sports managers to achieve this goal.

Another speaker and former Test cricket player Sadiq Muhammad mentioned that hardly 0.1 percent of good sportsmen emerged from the whole world.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that sports strengthen a person mentally and physically as well as provide leadership qualities. One of the reasons for not producing good sportsmen from Pakistan’s educational institutions is that we have not given it due priority.

He further said that the educational institutions especially private educational institutions have been restricted to only one building due to which our youth are unable to show their talents at the varsity level.

“We have to provide wide opportunities to our young generation in the field of sports so that they can showcase themselves at the national and international level, and also help in improving the country’s economy.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi added that this course has been designed to provide opportunities for the students to demonstrate their skills practically in the sports fields.

Meanwhile, the researcher in the area of movement and cognition at Ulm University, Germany, Dr Tariq Ali Gujar during his online thematic talk on sports science and business management expressed that having a good manager is necessary to move forward in sports.

According to him, one of the main reasons for the lack of sports culture in our universities is the lack of a good manager.

Javed Memon, who is also the Director/in charge Sports and Co-curricular Division HEC, offered the KU that whatever you do in promoting sports in the country, the HEC Islamabad will support it.

Earlier, the in-charge KU DPA Dr Saima Akhtar, the KU Director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoorulain, and others also spoke on this occasion.