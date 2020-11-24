Bsalochistan govt to set up second education sector plan for five years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan government will set up the second education sector plan for five years to improve literacy rate in the province ensuring a bright future for the younger generation of the province.

The five years education sector plan would be formed with the collaboration of Global Partnership for Education and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which would be tabled soon to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Department of Secondary Education on departmental matters, progress on development projects, planning for setting up of new Primary and middle schools and other matters.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said to increase literacy rate in the province, a digital app should be introduced which has interesting features and curriculum information.

The app should contain interesting features and information according to curriculum, so that the student could take interest and continue their educational career.

Jam Kamal Khan said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector.

The Chief Minister directed to take steps to form YouTube and FM channel. The Chief Minister directed that appointments should be made at the district and union council level on contract basis to utilize the capabilities of the graduates.

He said that this process would not only improve the quality of education but also provide ample employment opportunities to the graduates.

The Chief Minister also directed to install pre-fab buildings and toilets on a trial basis in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority for shelter less shools.

Earlier, the Secretary Secondary Education informed the meeting that the first five-year education development sector plan of the province was prepared from 2013 to 2018.

He informed the meeting about the ongoing development schemes in the department including curriculum, Balochistan Textbook board, Provincial Institute for Teacher Education (PITE) and Real Time school Monitoring (RTSM), including foreign funded programs.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Information Bushra Rind, Secretary Secondary Education Sher Khan Bazai, Secretary Implementation Abdullah Khan, Director Schools and others.