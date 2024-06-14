BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

Project Manager of Bright Star Development Society Balochistan (BSDSB) Abdul Razaq Baloch said that with the substantial support of the START Network, Ready Pakistan was successfully executing a comprehensive Heat Wave Response Project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Project Manager of Bright Star Development Society Balochistan (BSDSB) Abdul Razaq Baloch said that with the substantial support of the START Network, Ready Pakistan was successfully executing a comprehensive Heat Wave Response Project.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said Sibi, the hottest spot in Asia, now has a dynamic plan to support its community through these severe conditions. This aspiring intervention, conducted in a strong coordination with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), district administration, municipal corporation and others stakeholders of district Sibi, includes several critical initiatives, he said.

He said that the establishment of five cooling centers had been a central step of BSDSB in providing immediate relief to the community of Sibi in Balochistan.

These centers offer cold drinking water and much-needed shade to the residents, allowing them to cope with the oppressive heat more effectively. The cooling centers were established in most populated areas including cattle market, Allahabad Bus Stop, Quetta Jacobabad Bus stop, Talli Bus Stop and BISP Center, he said.

He said that this initiative has been particularly beneficial for the most vulnerable members of the community.

To further relieve the adversities faced by the daily wagers/working class, BSDSB has set up two shade structures, he maintained.

He said that these structures provide a reservation for daily wage workers and passengers, offering them a place to rest during the peak heat hours of the day.

Recognizing the need for personal protection against the sun, the BSDSB with the financial assistance of START Network/Ready Pakistan has distributed 1,450 heat wave kits and 100 large umbrellas for Hand cart runners, he noted.

He said that each kit included essential items such as umbrella, sunglasses, cloth pieces, towels, water bottles, and drink sachets, and sun glasses, helping individuals stay cool and hydrated throughout the day.

He said that in a bid to address medical emergencies caused by the heat, BSDSB has established heat stroke centers at BHU Khair Wah and RHC Bakhtiar Abad with the assistance of District Health authorities of District Sibi.

These centers are equipped with refrigerator for medicine storage, Solar air cooler, water dispenser, inspection bed, first aid kits, drips and drip sets, cannulas with different gauges, disposable syringes and other necessary materials, ensuring that patients receive prompt and effective care, he said.

He said that community education and awareness has also been a cornerstone of this Start Funded project, saying that BSDSB has conducted ten awareness sessions on heat wave preparedness and response, empowering residents with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their families.