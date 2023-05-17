The Bahria School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (BSEAS) here on Wednesday organized a two-day third International Conference on Communication, Computing and Digital Systems (C-CODE 23)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Bahria school of Engineering and Applied Sciences (BSEAS) here on Wednesday organized a two-day third International Conference on Communication, Computing and Digital Systems (C-CODE 23).

Pro-Chancellor Bahria University (BU) and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the inaugural session of the conference as the chief guest, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During his address at the conference, the chief guest emphasized on the significance of the Conference as awareness towards a secure cyber world. He also highlighted the importance of digital communication, high-end computing, information security and artificial intelligence in the future of technology.

While highlighting the significance of the event, he said that this International Conference had provided a unique platform to researchers, academics, industry professionals and students to discuss the latest innovations and challenges in communication, computing, and digital systems.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also attended the conference as a Guest of Honour. Various keynote speakers including Dr.

Enrique Nava Baro, University of Malaga, Spain, Dr. Muhammad Imran from the University of South Wales, the United Kingdom and Prof. Dr. Elvira Popescu, University of Craiova, Romania also shed light on the importance of providing students with a broad perspective of the world.

Distinguished speakers from the UK, China, Romania, Spain and Pakistan participated in the Conference. They shared their research and expertise on various topics, including cyber security, artificial Intelligence and digital signal processing. Prof. Dr. Atif Raza Jafri, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Sciences, emphasized that BU immensely focuses on promoting a research culture in the country and ensures its commitment to a knowledge-based economy.

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq HI (M) laid stress on the importance of global citizenship and cyber security. He also expressed his gratitude to the Chief of the Naval Staff for his presence in the Ceremony as Chief Guest.

The International Conference was attended by renowned scholars, national and international keynote speakers, senior management, Deans, HODS and faculty of Bahria University.