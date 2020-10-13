UrduPoint.com
BSEK Announces Schedule For Submission Of Forms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Board of Secondary Education, Karachi on Tuesday announced the schedule for submission of enrollment, registration and permission forms for ninth and tenth classes of Science and General Groups ( Regular and Private) for the annual examinations-2021.

BSEK's Secretary Syed Muhammad Ali Shaiq has advised Heads of the schools and the students to submit their enrollment forms from Oct.14 to Nov.30,2020 without late fee in Room No.04 of the Board Office Building; after verification from the concerned section of the board.

Heads of the schools will submit these forms along with their authority letter and a pay order in the name of the Secretary Board.

Meanwhile, he said, the registration and permission forms can be submitted over the same period through Natonal Bank of Pakistan, Askari Bank Limited, United Bank Limited , Habib Bank Limited and at booths of the board office.

He said after the above deadline, the forms will be accepted with late fee according the schedule to be announced later on.

BSEK Secretary informed that for online submission of enrollment forms the date will be announced soon.

