BSEK issues matric science group marks sheet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The board of Secondary education Karachi (BSEK) on Tuesday announced that the marks sheets of Matric science group for 2020 exams would be issued from Wednesday (October 7).

The school Heads have been advised to get markets of their students from the Conference Hall of the Board Office, Block -B, between 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. during working days while on Friday between 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. through authorized representatives of their schools possessing original Computerized National Identity Card along with a photo copy, office card and authority letter as per following schedule.

The schools falling in New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulberg and Liaquatabad towns would be given marks sheets on October 7, the schools in Jamshed, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shah Faisal Colony and Malir towns on October 8, schools in Landhi, Korangi, Saddar, Bin Qasim and Liyari towns on October 9 while the schools in Keamari, SITE, Orangi, Baldia and Gadap towns on October 12.