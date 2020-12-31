BSEK leads in model papers issuance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Board of Secondary education Karachi wins honour to be the first board of the province to prepare and issue the model question papers for ninth and tenth classes (Science Group) under new National Scheme of Studies to be implemented throughout the country.

This task has been accomplished by BSEK's Research Section with the support of senior subject teachers from reputed Government and Private schools. Before this process, a workshop was also organized which was largely participated by teachers. These model papers will be applicable to class nine from 2021 and to tenth class from 2022. The model papers could be downloaded from the board's official website : www.bsek.edu.pk In an official statement issued on Thursday, BSEK Chairman Professor Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said ," it is honour for Karachi board to do this great task before others." In compliance to the new National Scheme of Studies, Prof. Shah said, BSEK had increased the total numbers of SSC part-I and II from 850 to 1100 ; 550 each for the both classes. Now, examination for each compulsory subject/course would be spread over two years (nine and ten).

The Chairman said that issuance of these model question papers would help teachers and the students better prepare for the coming annual examinations.

BSEK's Director Research , Mrs.Hoor Mazhar said that under second phase, the model papers for the General Group would be prepared and issued soon.

From 2021, ninth Science Group syllabus would include English Paper-1, urdu (Compulsory) Normal Course, Sindhi (Compulsory) Normal Course ( for Sindhi Medium Students), Islamiat (Compulsory) , Ethics ( for non-Muslim students) , Chemistry Theory and Practical, Biollogy Theory and Practical, Computer Theory and Practial, Physics Theory and Practical and Mathematics.

Whereas, to be implemented from 2022, for tenth class Science, the model papers included as Sindhi Salees, Urdu Salees, Pakistan Studies.

For 2021 and onward, the annual examinations would be held under this new policy on the pattern of these model question papers, while SSC part-II exam-2021 would be held on the existing pattern, she said.