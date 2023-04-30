BSEK makes significant announcement for students in ninth class

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Board of Secondary education (BSEK) on Saturday announced that ninth-class students will get their admit cards online for the 2023 examination, Director of Examinations Habibullah Suhag announced that under BSEK Chairman Syed Sharif Ali Shah, admit cards of class nine students will be available online in all public and private schools.

It is said that the headmaster of the school can use the school code to log in to the official board site -inline.bsek.edu.pk.