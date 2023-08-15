BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), on Tuesday, announced revised schedule of fees for Class 9 students with 25% reduction in Enrolment fee

Chairman BSEK Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, in a statement issue here, said that revised schedule of fees and submission of enrolment and examination forms of Secondary School Certificate part I (class IX) has been revised after consultation with teachers, parents and various school associations.

Revised fee for enrolment of Class IX students of all the private schools has been fixed at Rs.1500 while Rs.100 would be charged as Enrolment form fee. Date for submission of Enrolment form to the BSEK without late fee is fixed from August 10 to October 31 October 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that BSEK had announced new schedule of fees on August 04 and fixed the enrolment fee at Rs.

2000 while the date for submission of form was set from August 10 to September 08.

The decision of increasing various examination fees was taken to meet expenses of the board office which had increased manifold due to inflation, the statement said adding that the reduction in fees and revision in schedule was made on the demand of teachers, parents and various school associations.

Meanwhile the annual examination fee for SSC part-1 is fixed Rs.2500 and the exam form fee is Rs.100 while the examination forms could be submitted without late fee up to November 30, 2023, the statement read.

Chairman BSEK also made it clear that dates for submission of enrolment and examination forms without late fee will be final and there will be no change.