BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable management of natural resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Country Representative, International Union for Conservation of Nature (UCN-Pakistan), Mahmood Akhtar Cheema on Thursday said the recently launched pilot initiatives under the Biodiversity Safeguarding Project (BSP) support the livelihoods of local communities through eco-tourism and sustainable management of natural resources showcasing comprehensive conservation approach mutually benefitting nature and people.

The IUCN Pakistan hosted a high-level seminar on the Italian funded Biodiversity Safeguarding Project here that brought together key stakeholders, conservation experts, and government officials to deliberate on the pressing issues and solutions for biodiversity conservation in Pakistan.

The seminar highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to international biodiversity agreements and the significant strides made in safeguarding its natural heritage.

Country Representative IUCN Pakistan, Mahmood Akthar Cheema in his welcome remarks underscored the potential impact of the project on local communities and ecosystems.

The chief guest, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), Romina Khurshid Alam highlighted the role of MoCC&EC in biodiversity conservation and meeting Pakistan's international commitments in this regard.

She appreciated the Embassy of Italy, Islamabad and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) for providing the financial support and IUCN for the implementation of this successful project in Gilgit Baltistan.

Secretary Forest, Parks and Wildlife, Gilgit-Baltistan, Zafar Waqar Taj provided a comprehensive overview of the benefits of conservation to the audience. He highlighted how sustainable conservation practices not only protect wildlife and natural habitats but also contribute to the well-being of local communities. He emphasized that such initiatives can be led by the local communities.

The highlight of the seminar was the launch of documentary titled Guardians of the Peaks, developed under the BSP project which captivated the audience with the approach of community-based conservation initiatives in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana shared his experience regarding community-led nature-based tourism in GB to mitigate the impacts of climate change and enhanced livelihoods.

He emphasized the importance of safeguarding natural resources and sustainable tourism in the fragile ecosystem.

A video message from the Guest of Honour Ambassador of Italy, Marlina Armelin emphasized on Italy's role in safeguarding the biodiversity conservation, she further noted that there is a need for continued collaboration and community engagement in conservation initiatives for sustainable solutions.

She also shared her thoughts, highlighting the strong partnership between Italy and Pakistan in environmental conservation.