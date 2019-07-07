BTAP bags nomination for Climate Action Award at COP-25 Chile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) owing to its successful implementation has managed to bag nomination for Climate Action Award 2019 at the Conference of Parties (COP 25) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Chile.

BTAP is the largest mega project at provincial level that has been accomplished in record short span of time and reduced project cost across the country.

BTAP after the mass afforestation initiatives implemented in China, India and Ethiopia was the fourth largest world project said Chief Conservator Forest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Niaz Ali Khan talking to media delegation on exposure visit to BTAP activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The Billion Tree Tsunami project of KP has transcended to global level from a provincial one. The global media, climate change and environmental watchdogs have commended alike the remarkable achievement of BTAP and it's effective role in mitigation of climate change risks in the region. Even the Hindu Times, the media of our neighbouring country India has appreciated the billion tree project," he added.

Under the Bonn Challenge, he said around 3,48,000 hectors (ha) target was set for rehabilitation of degraded and deforested forest cover till 2030.

"KP is the only province among 46 countries registered with Bonn Challenge," he added.

We had started BTAP, Khan said with positive objectives in Nov, 2014 to increase forest area by 2 per cent in five years whereas KP has retained overall 25 per cent of forest cover after the implementation of BTAP, the Chief conservator noted.

BTAP was completed with an amount of Rs12.5 billion against the total cost of Rs19.448 whereas 80 per saplings for the plantation sites were produced at private nurseries and remaining 20 per cent stock raised at departmental nurseries, said the project director Muhammad Tehmasib Khan.

He said, "KP has retrieved 593282 ha of go forest cover with an overall 1.208 billion plants with average of above 80 per cent survival rate recorded for departmental plantation. SUPARCO has visited 500 BTAP sites through satellite images and drone and detected 88-95 per cent change in forest cover." Around 1862 woodlots of 1-20 ha had been established to encourage small land owners for plantation on their lands. However, on priority 20,735 ha saline and water logged area was rehabilitated under BTAP, he added.

Moreover, plantation on motorways, railways, watershed areas and badlands were focused in BTAP, adding additional 208 million plants in 1 billion tree target were managed through sowing, prevention from forest fires, grass cutting and aerial broadcasting which gave 20-25 per cent successful results, Tehmasib said.

He said there was strict monitoring of the free seedlings distributed for farm forests and other plantation initiatives where both at departmental level and third party monitoring of the project was carried out.

"As many as 350 persons of the forest department got dismissed and punished after investigation of various charges alleged under BTAP and Rs69 lac fine has been imposed on three officers in Dera Ismail Khan on corruption charges," he said.

He said the BTAP had generated 5 million green jobs through which mostly the local community got benefited.

The media delegation was taken to three different plantation sites covering the forest area of barren communal lands. The plantation sites included Gari Chandan Peshawar, Heroshah Malakand and Baldhir Hazara Forest Division.

Gari Chandan forest was sprawling over 60,000 kanals land approximately 35,000 ha with 35 lac plants being grown where around 450 people per day were working to protect the forest, said the BTAP project director.

Chief Conservator Malakand Forest Division Muhammad Riaz said over 8.5 million plants have been planted with an average above 80 per cent survival rate in the entire forest region under Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP).

The reason behind the overwhelming survival rate and success of plants in BTAP was that the seedlings had been directly sowed in the field and the treatment that was supposed to be given in the nursery was provided in the field, he told the media during a briefing on BTAP activities here.

"Malakand Forest Division sprawls over 93879.086 hectares (ha) with two major sub-tropical forest zones namely Chir and broad leaves sub-tropical zones. The BTAP plantation in Malakand Forest Division has been conducted in around 80-83 sites with extensive activities and community engagement," he added.

There, he said had been 83 plantation enclosures developed along with 83 village development committees (VDCs) and Neghaban (guards or protectors) with a total of 8506475 plants being seeded at 80 different plantation sites under BTAP.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has restored over 22 per cent of its forest cover after implementation of BTAP with over 5 per cent forest cover achieved across the country. Prior to BTAP plantation has been carried out at a meager level with scarce resources given and inattention of the then ruling political elite," Riaz said.

The plantation in all 83 sites was being carried out in 4 years with all local species including Chir, Sanatha, Keekar, Phulai, Ber and eucalyptus where Chir is the dominant tree of the division, he added.

The plantation done by the local people was executed over 3100 ha and around 33,32,500 plants were planted over 149 sites, the Chief Conservator Forest said. The Forest Department had provided the resources to local community, he added.

He said in order to meet the requirement of BTAP seedlings departmental and private nurseries were raised.

"Under departmental nurseries over 11.37 million saplings have been produced in tube nurseries on 7.7 ha area and bare rooted nurseries on 15.04 ha with a total of 22.74 ha. Private nurseries given to people comprised of 779 units with 25000 plants raised per unit," he added.

Interestingly, he said the 3rd party monitoring findings had witnessed survival rate of block plantation to 90 per cent, 85 per cent of plantation on road and canals and 65 per cent survival rate of farm forest plantation.

To a question, he said during setting up of private nurseries 30 per cent progressive farmers, 30 per cent youth, 20 per cent senior citizens and 20 per cent women were given the opportunity to partake in BTAP. The resources to establish nurseries were provided by the forest department which also bought those saplings from these nurseries' owners, he added.

He lauded the efforts of former Secretary Forest Syed Nazar Hussain Shah who burnt the mid night oil to make BTAP a success and set the direction for the department. Shah took the lead in BTAP interventions and reached at every spot for inspection of saplings at project sites to ensure transparency and accountability of the project at the departmental level, Riaz said.

His leadership infused great spirit among the department's officials and teams involved in the plantation, he added.

Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) plantation has increased the forest cover in Hazara Forest Division to 9.6 per cent.

The Forest Department in Hazara Forest Division along with BTAP plantation voluntarily organized vegetation in adopted sites mainly sideways of Hazara Motorway, said Conservator Hazara Forest Division Malik Sagheer Ahmed.

"The voluntarily done plantation on the adopted sites has not been reported in the BTAP. However, at the outset our plantation across the Hazara Motorway do not reap full results. After repeated sowing in the region showed positive results where erected plants at their initial stage could be seen at the moment. There have been local species of trees planted on the sideways of Hazara Motorway to encourage natural ecology," Malik Sagheer told the media team visiting the BTAP plantation sites in Hazara Forest region.

He said the core focus of BTAP was to rehabilitate the degraded, barren lands and climate change impact stricken places through massive vegetation in order to create a counter impact on the region.

"The local species being planted on the sideways of Hazara Motorway includes Keekar, Sanatha, Phulai, Iple Iple, Heaven Tree, Eucalyptus and Popular. The sideways are the National Highways Authority (NHA)'s acquired land and the local community has nothing to do with it," he noted.

Malik said that Eucalyptus had never been an invasive specie rather had benefited the local community. It had increased the land value to 300 times. In the recent past years Rs 60 million capital had been brought to the Haripur district which assisted economic uplift of the local people, he added.

Chief Conservator Hazara Forest Division Azhar Ali Khan said, "Around plants have been planted over an area of 97000 hectares (ha) in the region under BTAP." He added that grazing in the forests especially plantation was a major curse to BTAP as natural forest were never the substitute of massive plantation.

We had the research which claimed 78 per cent land degradation was due to fuel wood consumption whereas BTAP had focused to reduce stress over the existing trees due to increased demand of fuel wood consumption, he added.

The plantation of Eucalyptus under BTAP had also created livelihood opportunities for the barren and unproductive land owners.

