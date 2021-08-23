BTAP, BRT, Swat Motorway bring revolutionary changes in lives of KP people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Billion trees afforestation project (BTAP), Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Swat Motorway completed by PTI Government, have brought revolutionary changes in lives of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa besides generating employment opportunities, promoting tourism, trade and expedited pace of economic development in the province.

With successful completion of first phase of BTAP under which a record 1.208 billion saplings had been planted in Khyber Pakthunkhwa during 2014-17 by the previous PTI Government, has led to raising of over 10 new mega forests including Ghari Chandan and Azakhel, Peshawar making very positive impact on beekeepers business, honey and furniture industries besides promoting ecotourism and reducing air pollution in the province.

"Beekeepers' business have started flourishing in KP due to increased bees flora plants owing to raising of new forests and enhanced trees cover courtesy to BTAP's," said Sherzaman Khan, Senior Vice President, KP Beekeepers Association while talking to APP.

"Most of KP beekeepers had traveled Azad Kashmir and Punjab in the past due to lack of bees-flora plants in our province but the situation was totally different today with abundance of bees' flora plants because of whopping BTAP's plantations," he said.

He said production of Beera and Palosa's honey mostly preferred in Gulf and CARs have been increased by making positive impact on economy of beekeepers.

Sherzaman said big wild honeycombs could be seen at Ghari Chandan, Azakhel forests Peshawar and others forests, producing substantial quantity of quality honey for consumers and exporters of Pakistan.

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Planning Officer, 10 BTAP said the new forests raised under billion trees project were serving as breeding ground for wildlife and increased frequency of migratory birds including cranes, houbara, doves and falcons in KP.

Monsoon plantation under 10 BTAP is successfully underway in KP where over 394 million saplings of different species have been planted till June 30 last," he said, adding the new forests became a great source of ecotourism, wildlife and counterbalancing effects of climate change.

Ibrahim Khan said the project has been extended to merged areas where its vast land would be brought under forestry cover, adding 10 billion saplings would be planted in Pakistan including additional one billion in KP during 10BTAP by 2023.

Similarly, Swat Motorway is another mega communication project completed by then PTI Government providing state-of-art communication facilities to people of KP.

It would serve as trade corridor among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asians States after completion of Khyber Pass Trade Corridor and DI Khan Motorway.

Under its larger communication development programme, PTI Government has constructed Swat Motorway Phase-I to bolster regional connectivity, tourism and expedite pace of economic and industrial development in the province.

Keeping in view of an enormous success of Swat Motorway (Phase-I) started from Karnal Sher Khan Interchange Swabi (Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway) to Chakdara Malakand completed by the previous PTI Government, the present elected government has taken a principle decision to extend it up-to Maidain Upper Swat (Phase-II). More than 150,000 vehicles are regularly using Swat Motorway on a daily basis, reducing its distance between Peshawar and Swat to two hours against four hours prior of its construction.

Pakthunkhwa Highway Authority's officials said initially Swat Motorway (Phase-II) would be four lane that later would be extended to six lanes having 120 kilometers per hours speed, nine interchanges, eight bridges on river Swat and 50 to 55 meters right to way. Its estimated cost is Rs57 billion including Rs20 billion land cost and upon completion would open up the entire Swat to tourism and adventure sports.

Swat Motorway Phase-II has been approved and Deputy Commissioners of Malakand and Swat were directed to enforce section 144 for acquisition of land for Swat Motorway (Phase-II) and its earth-breaking would be inaugurated soon.

BRT is another landmark project of PTI Government providing state-of-the-art transport facilities to hundreds of thousands of passengers and government employees of KP including residents of Peshawar on daily basis.

Trans Peshawar sources told APP that about 174,244 passengers are being benefited on a daily basis from BRT facilities and their rush increased during hot seasons.

"BRT is a great gift of PTI Government for people of KP. The rush of passengers were increased manifolds in summer, enjoying its AC's and signal free service," said Sajid Khan, an officer of a public sector department while talking to APP.

Before BRT, he said about one and half hours have been spent to reach his office at Peshawar Cantonment and now I take only in 20 minutes due to BRT's quality service," he said.